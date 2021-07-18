Bossip Video

SMG for the win!

Sonequa Martin-Green is one of Hollywood’s best (and brightest) stars who went from her iconic “Star Trek: Discovery” moment to playing LeBron James’s super supportive wife and mother of 3 Kamiya James in “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

“What I love about this new iteration is that not only have they modernized it in a brilliant

way, but they’ve also put family at the crux of it all,” says Martin-Green. “It’s such a cornerstone of the story and it’s all about what you’re willing to sacrifice for your family. It’s all about seeing your family for who they really are. I love my role in that because I get to be a voice of reason in that way for LeBron.”

In the looney blockbuster,” Bron-Bron picks up where Michael Jordan left off in his massively successful cultural obsession “Space Jam.”

“Just growing up and loving the NBA, and obviously loving Michael Jordan, and loving the Looney Tunes, it was an automatic and a very organic blend between the two worlds,” said James in an interview with EW.

Director Malcolm D. Lee has already called the sequel “a better movie” than the 1996 original so the bar is set incredibly high.

The visually-dazzling film follows LeBron and his tech-savvy son Dom (Cedric Joe) trapped in a “Server-verse” at the hands of an evil humanoid being named Al G Rhythm played by Don Cheadle.

Other stars in the cast include Khris Davis, Ceyair Wright, Harper Leigh Alexander and Sonequa Martin-Green who opened up about her role as LeBron’s James movie wife in our interview below:

As expected, classic Looney Tunes characters Sylvester, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Lola Bunny and more will help Bron face off against the Goon Squad made up of NBA (and WNBA) stars Anthony Davis, Dame Lillard, Klay Thompson, Diana Taurasi, and Chiney Ogwumike.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is now in theaters/streaming on HBO Max.