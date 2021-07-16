Bossip Video

Al G Rhythm!

It’s rare seeing Oscar-nominated star Don Cheadle play the villain but he’s steals the show as Al G. Rhythm–a villainous CGI humanoid who’s desperate for his own fame in “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

The self-proclaimed ruler of the Warner 3000 server-verse will stop at nothing to trap LeBron’s greatness in the server with sleazy shenanigans and a formidable Goon Squad.

“Al G.’s like, ‘Why doesn’t anyone pay attention to me? I put on this pageant, this amazing show. I’m doing all the work, and everybody that I’m putting in front gets all of the credit,” said Cheadle about the character. Everybody else gets all the shine. When is it my turn to be in the sun?’”

Producer Ryan Coogler was so adamant about securing Cheadle that he offered him the role before the original script had been completed.

We caught up with the beloved actor who opened up about his villainous algorithm in our interview you can watch below:

In “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” Bron-Bron picks up where Michael Jordan left off in his massively successful cultural obsession “Space Jam.”

Director Malcolm D. Lee has already called the sequel “a better movie” than the 1996 original so the bar is set incredibly high.

Other stars in the cast include Sonequa Martin-Green, Khris Davis, Ceyair Wright, and Harper Leigh Alexander.

As expected, classic Looney Tunes characters Sylvester, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Lola Bunny and more will help Bron face off against the Goon Squad made up of NBA stars that include Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Diana Taurasi, and Chiney Ogwumike.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” hits theaters/HBO Max on July 16.