Coupled Up: Winnie Harlow Brings Sexy To The Beach…And New Boo-Thang Kyle Kuzma

Winnie Harlow brought sand and her banging model bawdy to the beach and the model shared a mini-photo shoot from the date to the delight of her Instagram followers. The flicks even feature a photo of Winnie and her rumored bae (now confirmed?), Kyle Kuzma.

Harlow, 25, and the 24-year-old NBA star were first linked together as a couple back in May 2020 when she was spotted kicking it at his LA area crib and hanging with his dog in pictures. Not only that, but the two are generous with the heart emojis and flirtatious comments on Instagram. As the cherry on top, paparazzi photos captured the young celebs holding hands in late May.

This cute beach day photo posted by Winnie with Kuz tagged basically confirms the rumors. Aren’t they cute?

Hit the flip for more of bikini-clad Winnie under the sun and looking GOOD.