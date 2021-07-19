Power Book III!

After silencing naysayers with hit “Power” spin-off “Power Book II: Ghost,” STARZ expanded its cinematic Powerverse, yet again, with “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” that premiered with a Supra-sized BANG fueled by Patina Miller’s screen-searing performance as Kanan’s mother (and Queen pin) Raquel “Raq” Thomas.

Set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991, “Raising Kanan” is a sprawling prequel to the original Power franchise that revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark–Ghost and Tommy’s mentor, partner and adversary, who ultimately dies in a hail of gunfire in the eighth episode of Power’s penultimate season.

When we catch up with Kanan here, though, he’s the 15-year-old son of Raquel “Raq” Thomas–a cocaine distributor with an emerging network of dealers across the city. Much like the original “Power,” “Raising Kanan” explores themes of identity, violence, and legacy, but it is also a deep dive into the very pathology of family; the unique, complicated and fraught dynamic between parent and child, mother and father, brother and sister.

In an increasingly fractious world, family often feels like the only refuge from all the divisiveness and discord and yet, at the same time, we often discover that it is those closest to us who betray us and our values most. The first season of “Raising Kanan” is an exploration of these betrayals, the secrets and lies that accompany them and the ways in which they fester, metastasize and ultimately erupt.

Cast includes Mekai Curtis plays the titular character of Kanan Stark, Omar Epps (“Love and Basketball”) as Detective Malcolm Howard, London Brown (“Ballers”) as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays (“Snowfall”) as Louis “Lou-Lou” Thomas, Tony© and Grammy© Award Nominee Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox, Joey Bada$$ as Unique, Toby Sandeman (“The Royals”) as Symphony Bosket, Shanley Caswell (The Conjuring) as Detective Shannon Burke, Lovie Simone (The Craft: Legacy) as Davina Harrison and Quincy Brown (Dope) as Crown Camacho.

