Bossip Video

There’s beef brewing between a #RHOP newbie and a sophomore star that apparently revolves around someone “lying and flip-flopping.” On Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Mia Thornton and Dr. Wendy Osefo traded shade initially over Mia’s “questionable” loyalty to Karen Huger.

According to Wendy, she wasn’t certain that Mia was being a loyal friend to Karen considering that she asked for Gizelle Bryant’s number following their “fiery box/broken whore from Hampton University” blow up. Mia noted that Karen gave her blessing for Mia to “mesh” with Gizelle despite their ongoing feud but Wendy didn’t buy it.

Mia: “Why do you y’all have an issue when she [Karen] doesn’t have a problem?” Wendy: “If you stop talking you’ll understand and listen…” Mia: “I’m done talking to her. That was it for me.” Wendy: “So what you’re not going to do, especially as I don’t know you, you’re not going to come for me because we’re not coming for you,” Wendy said. Mia: “I wasn’t coming for you…” Wendy: “I’m not done—don’t do that. Don’t put your hand in my face.” Mia: “Well it’s in your face, what are you gonna do about it?”

Yikes!

[1:07]

Later, more shade ensued when Mia who was accompanied by her husband Gordon revealed that they met in a strip club while she was “bartending.” As we previously reported Mia actually said that she and Gordon “partnered and served on the same board for a non-profit organization to raise money for Haiti,” and the strip club where they met was used as the facility for the fundraiser.

Interesting story, right? Apparently, it’s all untrue.

On Sunday’s episode of #RHOP, Mia’s story flipped and she confirmed that she was working at the strip club in question—but stopped short of saying she was stripping.

On social media, however, Mia admitted that actually was shake dancing when she met her man. “Retired since 2008” she captioned a photo of her baaawdy.

She also responded to a fan in @AllTrueTea’s comments who wondered why she lied about stripping. “I was [a bartender]. That night,” said Mia.

On social media, Wendy shaded Mia for being a “liar and a flip-flopper” and said Mia was just mad that she was “clocked” for telling tales.

Unfortunately, fans and Mia called out Wendy and alleged that she was shaming Mia’s stripper past…

but the Johns Hopkins professor doubled down.

“Let me slither on through then 🤣. No one shamed you for being a stripper. I’m calling you out for being a liar. 😘💕 #RHOP,” she wrote on Instagram. “Always funny when they attempt to spin the narrative,” she added on Twitter.

What’s the REAL beef here between these Real Housewives? Is it all about “lying and flip-flopping” or do they just not mesh?

Guess we’ll have to watch and see.