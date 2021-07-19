Bossip Video

Gizelle Bryant is denying that her breakup with her ex-husband/ex-boyfriend was due to a shady #RHOP reunion revelation.

On Sunday The Real Housewife of Potomac did some rumor control while appearing on “Watch What Happens Live” alongside housewives superfan Michael Rapaport.

And at one point, Gizelle was asked to discuss her most recent breakup with Jamal Bryant that she said was “caused by the pandemic.” While that could be the case, Andy Cohen asked Gizelle if there was another reason for the breakup; Monique Samuels’ infamous binder.

In case you forgot, Monique brought out a binder at the #RHOP Reunion and accused Gizelle and Jamal of faking their relationship. She alleged that she had text messages from Jamal’s real girlfriend, a fellow Pastor who sent her texts and pictures of the man of God in her bed and she even read out texts of the Pastor allegedly downplaying his relationship with Gizelle.

According to Gizelle however, the binder did not play a part in the breakup and actually “brought them closer” as a couple.

“That actually brought us closer,” said Gizelle. “Meaning we talked about it, he felt so bad about it. I mean it was really a kind of a great moment for us,” she added. “I hate to say that but it allowed us to talk about some things we hadn’t talked about. But be clear, that whole reunion, all that she was talking about was old news. Jamal and I had already talked about that.”

Sure thing, sis!

She also added that “he hated to see me have to go through that [moment] amongst the millions.”

Interestingly enough Gizelle also spoke on her breakup with Jamal on Sunday’s episode of #RHOP and she confirmed something that Karen Huger previously said; “Jamal lives in her phone.”

“At this point, I think Jamal is actually living in the phone, because I am not seeing this brother,” she said in an interview during the July 18 episode. “And with him not being up close and personal, communication starts to fall apart, intimacy is obviously not there, and that’s like the root of any relationship that’s going to be successful. So I just need to take a step back.”

Karen caught wind of Gizelle’s “living in the phone” comment and shadily reposted her previous statement on Instagram.

Looks like the Grand Dame was right.

Do YOU believe that Monique’s messy binder brought Gizelle and Jamal closer?

See more of the housewife on WWHL below.