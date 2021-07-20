Bossip Video

Kanye West announces a new album, Donda, out of nowhere with a listening event set to take place on Friday in Atlanta at the Mercedes Bens Stadium.

Kanye West is back from his hiatus and ready to present new music to the world. Many have been anticipating his next album simply because artists tend to make some of their best music when they go through the trials and tribulations of life. His life has changed in many ways as he is going through a divorce from his wife, Kim Kardashian, who he shares four kids with. Plus, he’s become a billionaire and he traded in the city lifestyle for a full-time ranch life so he’s got a lot to talk about.

With those changes comes a wide range of emotions, which usually get put directly into the music. Kanye recently appeared in Vegas supporting Ice Cube’s ‘BIG 3‘ basketball league and later, it was revealed he played his new album for Kevin Durant and Justin LaBoy. The first question many people had was why Kanye was even in Las Vegas, but shortly after the game, it surfaced online that he was having a private listening session at Church LV for his new album.

The album titled Donda is reportedly a dedication to his late mother Donda West and will have its official premiere in Atlanta on Thursday. The interesting part of this album rollout is that Kanye West himself hasn’t said a word and is seemingly letting his actions and music do the talking.

If you are trying to attend his listening event for Donda, you can purchase tickets here. As far as the album release date, it’s rumored to be Friday–but knowing Ye, it will release when he feels it’s time.

Take a look at what we can possibly expect from Kanye’s listening party, his last big listening event was for “The Life of Pablo” at Madison Square Garden.