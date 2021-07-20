Bossip Video

Sooo Kanye’s dropping an album this week???

After months of befuddling behavior and Gospel Rap shenanigans, a masked Kanye West emerged from the shadows to promote a mysterious new project that’s rumored to be dropping this week (or whenever he feels like it).

In a series of viral tweets, sassy social media sensation Justin LaBoy gushed about the upcoming album he heard alongside Kevin Durant in a private listening session in Vegas.

Hours later, Twitter exploded with tweets from industry insiders, connected blue checks and Kanye adjacent artists like Pusha T buzzing about the anticipated project that allegedly features Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Baby Keem, Griselda, and more.

At first, we weren’t sure if Kanye was being Kanye or promoting an actual thing that was happening until Live Nation announced an official “Donda” listening event at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta.

There’s also a Donda experience at Rolling Loud this weekend in Miami.

Whether “Donda” is dropping soon or never at all, we’re not quite sure, but there’s growing excitement for the shiny-thing-of-the-moment on social media.

With a new album rollout underway, all eyes will be on Ye’s soon-to-be ex-wife Kim who’s rumored to be the target of an upcoming diss.

One of the attendees of Kanye’s listening event reported that Yeezus raps about how he’s “escaped from Calabasas” and references his former marital home with Kim Kardashian as a “prison.”

However, Page Six cited multiple sources who confirmed West doesn’t rap negatively about Kardashian, 40, on his new project.

“Kanye actually played the song for Kim personally before the listening party,” an insider close to the former couple told Page Six. “It’s emotional and personal. Not negative at all.”

Hmmm, if anything, this makes us even more curious about this new album that has social media in a chokehold.