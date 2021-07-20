Bossip Video

Kanye West’s new album ‘Donda’ is generating lots of talk…

But apparently not all of it is true!

West held a recent listening party in Las Vegas on Sunday and one of the attendees reported that Kanye’s new record included lyrics about how he’s “escaped from Calabasas” and references his former marital home with Kim Kardashian as a “prison,” but according to Page Six reports, that isn’t the case.

The tabloid cites multiple sources who have confirmed West doesn’t rap negatively about Kardashian, 40, on his new project, and that includes not making any references to himself as a prisoner or lyrics about her taking everything from him.

“Kanye actually played the song for Kim personally before the listening party,” an insider close to the former couple told Page Six. “It’s emotional and personal. Not negative at all.”

And if those sources aren’t enough to convince you that KimYe’s divorce is amicable, there are also recent reports that Kim is fine with Kanye dating, because she wants him to be happy and the pair are co-parenting so well they took a family trip to San Francisco this weekend with their four children.

According to Page Six reports, Kim flew from New York to San Francisco late Friday where she met up with West, 44, and their kids, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. The family had breakfast together Saturday morning, then went to the Asian Art Museum before it opened to the public.

“They are getting along great, and it was their first public outing together as a family, reconfirming that they are in lockstep when it comes to co-parenting and putting their kids first,” a source in San Francisco told Page Six.

Family is clearly on Kanye West’s mind! His new album is named after his late mother Donda, who was only 58 when died tragically in 2007 from complications following plastic surgery.

This week, West announced plans for another listening party for the album Thursday in Atlanta.