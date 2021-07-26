BOSSIP Summer Movie Guide: Mary J. Blige’s ‘My Life’ Documentary Makes For A Soul Sizzling Watch [VIDEO]

“My Life” is the must-watch Mary J. Blige documentary for fans of the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul.

For this week’s episode of the “BOSSIP Summer Movie Guide”, BOSSIP editors Dani and Janeé give their take on “Mary J. Blige: My Life,” the new documentary about Blige that is currently playing on Amazon Prime. The film gives an inside look at Mary’s upbringing in Yonkers, her rise to fame and the making of her smash hit sophomore album amid a tumulltous time in her life.

Check out the episode below:

We love an incredible music documentary!

Amazon Studios released MARY J. BLIGE’S MY LIFE on Prime Video June 25th, 2021

Have you watched it yet? Do you like it?