Bossip Video

Early polling suggests the majority of Americans would support Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson if he decided to run for President, allegedly.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is a man of many hats and a man of many talents. Those talents have earned him a positive place in the heart of all of his fans from all his different gigs. He first stole our heart as the cocky and arrogant wrestler in the WWE known as The Rock. His smooth promos and in-ring abilities helped him become one of the biggest stars to ever work for Vince McMahon. After dominating the wrestling world Dwayne took his talents to the big screen for The Scorpion King and hasn’t slowed down ever since. He’s the king of Hollywood and even made a home for himself in America’s most beloved franchise The Fast & The Furious. After dominating almost everything what else is there for him to do?

According to TMZ, a Presidential run could be in the future as early polls suggest Americans actually support him running.

The former WWE superstar turned Hollywood A-lister has the support of 46 percent of adult Americans if he were to make a Presidential run in 2024 … according to a recent online poll of 30,138 potential voters between April 2 and April 4. As ridiculous as that may seem to some, it also makes sense. Ex-Prez Donald Trump still has major support in the Republican party, and several other past Hollywood stars went on to make big political splashes … Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jesse Ventura, Al Franken and Ronald Reagan, just to name a few.

It’s surprising after four years of the orange guy people are even open to the idea of another celebrity President. While we don’t know for sure if he would be a Democrat or Republican, something tells us with his clean image he might just have to play middle of the road to make it work.

Would you be here for a Dwayne Johnson Presidential run?