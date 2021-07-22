Bossip Video

Congratulations are in order for comedian Michael Blackson and his IG model bae Miss Rada; they’re getting married! Blackson stopped by “The Breakfast Club” on Thursday morning and at the end of the interview, he called his girlfriend Rada over to him before getting down on both knees and proposing to her. The sweet moment has since gone viral!

Michael’s proposal to Miss Rada happened and he gushed over how loyal his girlfriend is to Charlamagne, saying “I’ve never had a woman that’s this loyal to me.”

So sweet!

Rada, who was caught completely by surprise, said she’s going to be changing her last name to Blackson when the wedding goes down. She shared the special moment to her Instagram feed, assing she was taken by surprise.

I had no idea this was going to happen….I thought he was going to ask me about side beeches. @Breakfastclubam are my witnesses. I ate my vegetables for the day and said yes to karats.

Congratulations to them!! You can watch Michael nervously ease into asking Miss Rada to marry him at the 33-minute mark.