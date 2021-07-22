Bossip Video

This HAS to be a hoax, right?!

Sit down for a second and picture this. You’re invited to someone’s special day when they unite in holy matrimony with their love and instead of standard food options, you learn that your plate depends precisely on the present you brought.

Recently Reddit users went crazy when a user uploaded a wedding RSVP invitation that including a super tacky, randomly ridiculous caveat; four-tiers of dining options depending on gifts given by guests.

Insider reports that the photo was shared in Reddit’s Wedding Shaming forum and the tiers offered are “Loving”, “Silver”, “Golden” and “Platinum.” Loving gifters get options like roasted chicken, silver gifters get steak or fish, golden gifters can get filet mignon and lobster, and those top-tier platinum gifters get WHOLE lobsters and a souvenir goblet.

Yes, a goblet at a wedding. What in the Lil Jon chalice?!

The photo purportedly showed that guests who purchased a gift worth up to $250 were classified in the “Loving Gift” category, which afforded them meals like roasted chicken and swordfish. The “Silver Gift,” priced between $251 to $500, appeared to include options like sliced steak and poached salmon. The “Golden Gift,” set between $501 to $1,000, appeared to upgrade meals to filet mignon and lobster tails. The fourth tier, titled “Platinum Gift,” appeared to offer two-pound lobsters and a souvenir champagne goblet for $1,001 to $2,500. The RSVP ticket then said vegetarian and kosher meals were available at the “Platinum Gift” level.

You can see the invite in question HERE. Some people believe that the invite is actually for a fundraiser and not a wedding, others think it’s a prank but check it out and see for yourself.