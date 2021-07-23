Bossip Video
Throne byke!

We don’t know when Kanye‘s not-yet-released “DONDA” album is dropping but we DO know Jay Z is featured on the final track allegedly titled “Heaven And Hell” marking the on-again/off-again duo’s first collab since 2016.

“This might be the return of the throne,” hinted Hov on the buzzy track.

In 2018, Kanye opened up about feeling “hurt” that Jay-Z and Beyonce skipped his 2014 wedding to Kim Kardashian in a revealing interview with Charlamagne Tha God.

“Respectfully, I have to say I was hurt that they didn’t come to the wedding. I understand they were going through some things, but if it’s family, you’re not gonna miss a wedding.”

Now, three years later, Jay appears to have patched things up with Kanye just in time for the rapper’s new album currently holding hype beast Twitter in a chokehold.

In a series of viral tweets, sassy social media sensation Justin LaBoy gushed about the upcoming album he heard alongside Kevin Durant in a private listening session in Vegas.

Hours later, Twitter exploded with tweets from industry insiders, connected blue checks and Kanye adjacent artists like Pusha T raving about the anticipated project that allegedly features Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, Playboi Carti, Baby Keem, and more.

Whether “Donda” is dropping soon or never at all, we’re not quite sure, but there’s growing excitement for the shiny-thing-of-the-moment on social media.

Would you be here for “Watch The Throne 2?” Who would you want to see Jay & Ye collab with? Tell us down below and peep the pettiest reactions to Jay and Kanye reuniting on the flip.

