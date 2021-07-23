Bossip Video

Kanye West receives his own day in the City of Atlanta before his sold-out stadium event, along with receiving honors for his late mother, Dr. Donda West.

Last night, Kanye West held his DONDA listening event at the Mercedes Benz Dome in Atlanta Georgia in front of over 55,000 people. The album’s focus was his mother, the late Dr. Donda West. Dr West began her teaching career in Atlanta in the 70s, where she also gave birth to Kanye. Her work in Atlanta is still widely praised in the city and continues to be honored to this day. Though he’s widely associated with his Chicago roots, he was born in ATL, so last night was a homecoming of sorts and the City of Atlanta welcomed Kanye in a big way, according to TMZ.

According to our sources … the City of Atlanta presented the rapper a plaque backstage after his performance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kanye was born in ATL, and the city officially proclaimed July 22 Kanye West Day. On top of that, and perhaps more importantly to Kanye … Kevin James — President of ATL’s HBCU, Morris Brown College — was also on hand to give Ye a token of appreciation on behalf of his mom, Donda West, who taught at the school for nearly 2 decades and was Chair of the English Department.

Kanye’s album is yet to be released, but fans and critics believe this one will is better than his last two efforts. The big moment of the night was Jay-Z’s verse on the album that put everyone on notice that The Throne is back together.

Hopefully not too many celebs are upset Kanye got a day in the city before them. It will be exciting to see what he does next year on the same date.