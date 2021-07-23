Bossip Video

Drake signs his fellow Toronto mans Smiley to his OVO label and hops on his first official release, “Over the Top.”

While Drake is prepping for the release of his forthcoming album, Certified Lover Boy, he is still blessing his peers with that Drake stimmy. We all know by now a Drake feature can set an artist up for a great career and make them a sensation overnight. Drake recently signed his fellow Toronto native, Smiley, and got things off to a great start by delivering one of his best verses this year.

“Anyone else would retire, but I’m not content,” Drake raps. “I wanna bury these n-ggas like twenty feet down so no one can find them again/It’s gotta be scary to witness me carry these n-ggas around in both of my hands/They stay inviting me over, they say they got bitches/I get there and then it’s just them.”

The track is a late entry in the song of the summer, but from the sound of it, it will knock a few songs off the board for contention. Drake’s album is still a mystery at this point, but we have faith in the 6 God and his ability to deliver something worth that wait.

Luckily, while we wait, this new track will surely hold us over. You can listen to the record below.

