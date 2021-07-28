Bossip Video

The second wedding of “Married At First Sight” season 13 takes place tonight and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

During last week’s premiere, Bao and Johnny tied the knot after Bao experienced some pre-wedding jitters concerning her mystery spouse’s love for sports.

“I wanted a beautiful mind,” said Bao. “A noble prize.”

Despite that, Bao made her way down the aisle and was pleasantly surprised to see Johnny whom she met 10 years ago while they both served as Presidents of the Vietnamese Student Associations at their respective colleges.

Now during tonight’s episode, we’ll see Myrla and Gil meet as strangers and hopefully begin a beautiful love story.

Myrla (34) is a South Texan leadership coach who wholeheartedly believes the #MAFS experts will find her perfect match, while Gil (35) is a hopeless romantic who was born and raised in Colombia and wants the American dream – wife, kids, pets, and a white picket fence.

Ahead of their wedding Myrla is seen chatting with her bridesmaids about expectations of her stranger spouse and she’s apparently in for a surprise.

According to the leadership coach who “loves” Travis Kelce and Odell Beckham, Jr., she asked the experts for someone “tall, dark and handsome” [check!] but she’s totally against a man without hair.

Gil of course has not a single strand on his head.

Bridesmaid: “What about hair? Bald?” Myrla: “No.” Bridesmaid: “What if he is bald?” Myrla: “I’d be really distracted by a bald head.”

“I like hair so I would hope that he’s not bald,” added Myrla in a confessional. “That’s not something I’ve ever dated or wanted to date.”

WELP! Do YOU think she’ll be turned off by hairless hottie Gil?

Tune in to #MAFS tonight at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.



“Married At First Sight” is produced by Kinetic Content (a Red Arrow Studios company). Executive producers for Married at First Sight are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Ally Simpson, Montre Burton and Toni Gallagher from Kinetic Content and Cat Rodriguez from Lifetime.