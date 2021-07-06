ANOTHER ONE

No one is busier than Nick Cannon who welcomed his newest baby from his newest baby mama Alyssa Scott just days after welcoming twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with second newest baby mama DJ Abby De La Rosa.

Scott announced that she and Nick welcomed their son, Zen S. Cannon in a sweet black and white photo captioned, “I will love you for eternity 6•23•21.”

If you’re keeping score at home, Nick’s twin boys were born on June 14, 2021.

Alyssa previously shared in maternity photos that their son would be named ‘Zen S. Cannon’ and shouted out Nick on Father’s Day as baby Zen’s dad.

“Celebrating you today,” Alyssa captioned an InstaStory of herself and Nick.

As previously reported during our “insemination investigation“, we recalled a throwback clip of Nick (who has Lupus) telling Howard Stern that he feels like he’s “running out of time.”

“When you experience near-death situations [and] life-threatening situations, it’s honest. it’s real,” Nick Cannon says in the throwback clip. “I feel like, yo, I’m running out of time. Every time I think I”m doing good, then I gotta go back to the f*cking hospital. And it’s like, I almost died this time [from] the blood clots and sh*t.”

Stern asked Nick he fears death, and he responded “he didn’t” but he likes to spend his nights bumping and grinding.

“I don’t fear it. I welcome it,” Nick Cannon admitted. “I got to a space now where it’s like I’m probably gonna die sooner than most people. I mean, that’s what the doctors said. But I’m living life like ‘F*ck! I might die in the morning, so let’s f*ck all night!’ Why wear condoms?! I might not be here tomorrow.”

How many more children do you think Nick will have? Tell us down below and peep the (hilarious) Twitter hysteria over Nick’s newest addition on the flip.