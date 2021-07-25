Bossip Video

Some bangin’ baddies recently hit Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida for the official 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition launch party.

Cover models Megan Thee Stallion and Leyna Bloom were on hand for the occasion and they posed for pics together on the carpet.

For the occasion, Megan wore a crystal-covered gown that showed off her ample assets.

Her hair was styled by famed celebrity hairstylist Kellon Deryck who captured a video of Meg in action on the carpet.

The event which was part of a partnership between Hard Rock International and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in which Hard Rock properties served as the backdrop for the issue’s photography, was also attended by fellow swimsuit edition stunner Jasmine Sanders.

After hitting the carpet, Jasmine a.k.a. “Golden Barbie” hit the casino’s slots.

Influencer Olivia Culpo flashed her abs in all-white and Tinashe who later performed at the party did the same.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro walked the carpet as well…

and inside the big party, guests like Leyna Bloom noshed on the new highly-anticipated Popeyes nuggets.

The nuggets aren’t available until July 27 but guests at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition party got an early taste.

Must be niiiiice!

YOU tell us; who looked more bangin’ at Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition launch party?