History in the making!

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is known for making a splash with their covers, but this year they went for a triple threat, selecting Megan The Stallion, Naomi Osaka and Leyna Bloom as their cover stars.

Megan’s glo up keeps getting bigger and brighter and we LOVE it. The popular sports publication celebrated our Houston hottie, not just for her body-ody but also for recently completing her degree as well as her authenticity.

We’re loving the behind the scenes capture and bonus shots as well.

