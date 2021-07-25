Tiffany Cross Airs Out Megyn Kelly For Bullying Naomi Osaka

White Jesus Fix It! Tiffany D. Cross Calls Out “50-Year-Old” Bully And Blackface Connoisseur Megyn Kelly Over Attacks On Naomi Osaka

You’re not invited to this table sweetie, you don’t have the range!

Tiffany D. Cross addresses Megyn Kelly

If you haven’t been watching Tiffany D. Cross on her show “The Cross Connection,” airing Saturday mornings on MSNBC you need to be tuned in.

This week she devoted 3:33 to scorching Megyn Kelly for DARING to tweet multiple idiotic comments directed at Naomi Osaka, who she unwisely chose to target over her recent attempts to protect her health — largely because Osaka has been getting a lot of love from the press.

See a sampling of her idiocy below:

Now watch Tiffany light her a$$ up below:

Yessssss! We stan.

