Now, this is interesting. After initially saying she met her husband as a bartender, a new Real Housewife of Potomac shared that they met at a gentleman’s club where the women wore “long gowns.”

36-year-old grandma Mia Thornton is continuing to make an impressive #RHOP debut that includes some shade trading with Dr. Wendy Osefo, shaky math when calculating the 32-year age difference between her and her husband, and a very interesting love story.

As previously reported Mia revealed that she met her hubby Gordon in a strip club while she was “bartending.” Before her Bravo debut, Mia actually said that she and Gordon “partnered and served on the same board for a non-profit organization” and the strip club where they met was used as the facility for the fundraiser.

Later she admitted on social media that she indeed was dancing and on Sunday’s #RHOP episode she also admitted it to the ladies.

“Someone called him [Gordon] and said, ‘Hey, we got a new girl working here serving some really good drinks. Shortly after serving drinks, Yes, I did become a stripper. And that’s when I met him.”

“Really good drinks”, uh-huh.

When Karen Huger asked the newbie if she “worked the pole”, Mia said her place of work was actually a gentleman’s club where the women “wore gowns” and her clients “paid her for her time.”

Gizelle Bryant noted that that sounds a LOT like escorting, but Mia offered an explanation.

Mia: “Well, honey, I don’t do a pole. So it’s a gentlemen’s club. It’s a five-star restaurant and they don’t have a pole because they don’t want that stigma. And the girls wear long gowns. Most of the time, my clients never wanted me to take my clothes off. They just really wanted to pay you for your time.” Gizelle: “That’s an escort.” Mia: “Yeah. But escorts have sex for money. I don’t know anything about that.”

Ashley Darby then said in a confessional that she’s certain that Mia’s “gown” had the “coochie out” or pasties showing so she could make money.

“Some money maker is definitely showing, cha-ching, cha-ching!” said Ashley.

LMAO!

There’s absolutely no shame in stripping but while wearing “gowns”, Mia??? That’s gotta be something to see.

Do YOU think Mia was stripping while wearing her best Met Gala gown???