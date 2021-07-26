Rico Nasty Goes Toy Shopping With WeezyWTF On The Season Finale Of “Sex Sells” [VIDEO]

Just how nasty is Rico Nasty?

In the season finale of Fuse’s new series SEX SELLS airing this Monday, July 26th at 11pm ET/PT on Fuse (www.fuse.tv), Rico Nasty and host WeezyWTF visit NYC sex shop staple “The Pleasure Chest” to find out what all the buzz is about. Then, she helps her friend make a mold… of his own private parts!

WOW… You learn so much about a person from their taste in toys — right?!

New every Monday, SEX SELLS is hosted by WeezyWTF, who left an eight-year stint in corporate America to start a new career focusing on de-stigmatizing sex, body positivity and showcasing entrepreneurs who make money from sex … without having it. She is also co-host of the popular podcast, Whoreible Decisions, and is now the first queer Black woman to host a business TV show.

The season finale of SEX SELLS is airing this Monday, July 26th at 11pm ET/PT on Fuse

Will you be watching?