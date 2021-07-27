Bossip Video

Insta-baddie identical twin sisters Shannade and Shannon Clermont are usually seen on social media modeling for a well-curated photoshoot or perhaps walking a runway with a professional beauty team on hand. It’s rare when we see them in their natural state, but yesterday, a candid fan photo of the ladies circulated on social media without their permission, and the twins were fuming.

The off-guard shot seemed to be shared by strangers who were taken aback by the sisters’ bare faces and left negative comments about their looks. The comments made sister Shannade clap back angrily on Instagram.

“Imma literally start taking photos of b*tches who take off guard photos of me. A 1 FOR 1!!! YOU B*TCHES IS SAD!!!! Little do y’all know. The more y’all hate. The more my insights go up Up index= MONEY!! I THANK YOU!!!!”

Shannade then trolled the troll by unabashedly making the off-guard photo her profile photo.

Sister Shannon also addressed the photo, tweeting:

“People are too obsessed with seeing me on an off day. Worry about your payday.”

She then flexed a bit by bragging that Kanye West flew her and her sister to Atlanta to his ‘Donda’ listening party, adding that she was still on a “high” from the event.

I’m still on a high from Kanye flying us out to see his show. Everyday God places me in such grateful moments and opportunities

These two clearly don’t mind the shade.