Mr. West Is Still In The Building: Kanye Ditches Rolling Loud And Camps Out At Atlanta Stadium Until He Finishes ‘Donda’

He doesn’t have to go home, but can he really stay there?

If you’re waiting for Yeezus to bless us with his 10th album, Donda, and live performance at Rolling Loud this weekend, don’t hold your breath! Instead of ramping up after he took over Atlanta for an epic star-studded listening party, according to TMZ Kanye is hunkered down at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium since the event ended Thursday night. He was so inspired by the energy, he didn’t want to leave… literally! In fact, he vowed to live at the stadium until he finishes the album, which was originally scheduled to release on Friday. Kanye was even spotted in the bleachers in his listening party outfit two days later at the Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew soccer game.

“So apparently Kanye West is still walking around Mercedes-Benz Stadium in his #DONDA release party fit.”

The look is giving Slender Man meets Phantom of the Opera vibes, but at least one person in Atlanta is wearing a mask. Hopefully, the new album release date rescheduled for August 6 accounts for time spent lurking at sports games.

Despite the wardrobe dysfunction, sources close to Kanye told TMZ that his team is creating living quarters, bringing in a personal chef, and setting up studio space to really make the stadium a home away from home. Doesn’t Ye look cozy already?

Kanye’s Sunday Rolling Loud performance would’ve been his first return to a festival stage since he brought Sunday Service to Coachella in 2019, but Billboard reports he pulled out of the show to focus on Donda. Nobody keeps us guessing like Kanye!

Do you think Kanye’s album is worth the extra wait or is this another stunt to play in our faces?