What a perfect fit!

A rapper known for her at times befuddling cuisine concoctions has landed a remix-able meal at McDonald’s.

Saweetie and the fast-food giant announced that The Saweetie Meal is arriving in restaurants nationwide starting Aug. 9, and includes a Big Mac®, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets®, medium World Famous Fries®, a medium Sprite®, Tangy BBQ Sauce and “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce – the same Sweet ‘N Sour sauce as always, just re-named in honor of the meal.

Fans are encouraged to remix the meal just like the “Icy Girl” would by topping the Big Mac with fries or by creating new sandwich combinations.

Fries can be more than a side. Add a little crispiness to your Big Mac when you top it with some fries.

If it’s a dip, it’s also a topping. Top your World Famous Fries with Chicken McNuggets… what could be a better combo?

Anything can be a sandwich. Chicken McNuggets + Big Mac buns = Chicken McNugget sandwich.

Seriously, anything. But you don’t need buns. Put the best fries in the world between two fresh Big Mac patties for a new kind of sandwich.

… And no matter how you mix it up, don’t forget to add the Saweetie ‘N Sour and Tangy BBQ sauces.

Obviously excited about her collab, Saweetie released a statement saying:

“McDonald’s and I run deep – from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days – so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites. Depending on the mood I’m in, there are so many ways to enjoy my order. I like to keep things fresh – I know that’s right.” “We’re thrilled to team up with Saweetie, a true brand fan who puts her own spin on everything she touches across music, fashion, beauty and culture,” added Morgan Flatley, Chief Marketing and Digital Customer Experience Officer, McDonald’s USA. “And now she’s brought that spark and creativity to her signature McDonald’s order by celebrating her love for our food and passion for mixing things up.”

Saweetie’s meal will also be served in icy new packaging inspired by Saweetie’s style.

Social media is having a FIELD DAY with news about Saweetie’s McDonald’s collab and reactions are rolling in.

Are YOU planning on getting your Icy Girl gourmet on???