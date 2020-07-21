Creep Emoji: Christina Milian’s Sexiest Savage X Fenty Slays

One of our unproblematic faves Christina Milian has been heating up the gram with her screen-lickable slays as one of the more famous ambassadors for Rihanna‘s booming Savage x Fenty empire.

The global lingerie brand known for catering to women of all shapes, sizes and complexions continues to grow in popularity off the strength of influencers like Milian who bless millions of followers with pics from stunning Savage x Fenty photoshoots.

“All my photos you’ve seen [recently] have either been taken with a self-timer on my phone, Matt’s taken them or [my 10-year-old daughter] Violet’s taken them,” revealed Milian in an interview with Page Six.

She went on to praise Rihanna who we’re pretty sure handpicked the bubbly singer-turned-actress as one of the gorgeous faces of her platinum brand.

Hit the flip for an essential compilation of Christina Milian’s hottest Savage X Fenty slays.