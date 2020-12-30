Bossip Video

“People have a job to do…”

Monique Samuels KNOWS you think Andy Cohen was out of line during The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion and she’s issuing a response. As previously reported the now-former housewife said that there’s “no paycheck” that would make her return to the Bravo show after a season that included a physical fight and allegations of a paternity plot about her child.

Now she’s speaking to AllAboutTheTea about what went down and dishing on that explosive #RHOP Reunion.

As previously reported during the three-part reunion, fans were BIG mad to see how host Andy Cohen grilled Monique about her winery dustup with Candiace Dillard. He questioned why Monique didn’t seem remorseful and lacked emotion about the fight.

“You’re very matter of fact and dry about the whole thing,” said Andy. “Here we are, you’ve been thinking about this reunion for a year, you’re face to face with her for the first time in a year, I think it’s odd that you’re very unemotional about it.” “I’m just not built like that,” said Monique.

Andy also downplayed Monique bringing up that highly talked about paternity plot because it “happened off-camera” and he denied several claims Mo made about her fight with Candiace. Those claims were very clearly confirmed by production.

With that in mind, fans alleged that Andy was being biased and gaslighting the reality star—a claim that Monique’s ex-friend Candiace Dillard has denied.

Monique recently told AllAboutTheTea that she thinks Andy was “just doing his job” but noted that other housewives could’ve been given “that same energy” as well.

“What was up with Andy?” asked former “Married To Medicine” star Buffie Purselle who was on an AllAboutTheTea panel interviewing Monique.

“He [Andy] actually gave me really great advice when I was going through everything after the fight, people have a job to do,” said Monique. “I think he did what he felt that he was supposed to do, he did not want people to think that he was in any way shape or form off the hook and he had to go in. I would’ve appreciated it if that same energy was pointed in the other direction of people who needed that same degree of treatment.”

Monique added however that despite what happened at the reunion, she and Andy are on good terms.

“I’ve never had an issue with Andy,” said Monique. “We text, he loves T’Challa, I sent him a bunch of child swag, I got my holiday gift from him and I texted him and thanked him for it. So we don’t have any issues.”

WELP!

Monique spilled lots more deets about The Real Housewives Of Potomac including a moment where she felt “set up” by production ahead of the reunion.

“Thank god we found out that night and we were able to sit down and have a glass of wine and regroup,” said Monique about the behind the scenes scandal. “We would have been thrown off our game, mentally, emotionally, and physically had that happened the same day.”

Watch Monique Samuels talk #RHOP below.