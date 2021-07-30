“Love And Marriage: Huntsville” Exclusive: Tiffany Stirs The Pot At Destiny’s Birthday Brunch [VIDEO]

The weekend is here and you know what that means.

A brand new episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” airs Saturday night and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, we get a look at the ladies out for a brunch to celebrate Destiny’s birthday, but things go left when Tiffany causes a stir by mentioning how Destiny’s now-ex-husband had another woman by his side when he won an entrepreneurial award in Huntsville. Taken aback, Destiny excuses herself from the table.

Sheesh! We knew Huntsville had some tough women but Tiffany is downright RUTHLESS. What would you have done if someone new to your friend group showed up to YOUR BIRTHDAY with some mess to say about your ex-husband?

Here’s the full rundown on the episode:

Tisha and Marsau head for Cigar Week in Texas, leaving behind a frustrated Jaylin to run Blaque alone. Martell meets up with Melody’s mom to talk about their issues. Melody brings Tiffany, who puts everyone in their feelings at Destiny’s birthday party.

