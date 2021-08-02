Bossip Video

Coachella co-founder reveals Frank Ocean is set to headline Coachella 2023.

As the world tries to return to normal, we are finally seeing festivals come back after being sidelined for a year. The past two weekends, we’ve seen Rolling Loud and Lollapalooza return and both events went off without any problems. The impact COVID-19 will have on those who attended the festivals is yet to be seen, but we hope everyone is safe and healthy after a fun weekend that could turn into a super-spreader event.

During a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times, Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett is looking forward to the next festival, but is also dropping information on the 2023 festival in its early stages.

After a long 2020-21 derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Tollett is hoping to get that feeling a lot more often as the live music industry slowly reopens. In his role as president of Goldenvoice Productions, a subsidiary of AEG Presents, he typically oversees more than 2,000 shows a year across California and stretching to Las Vegas. Most of his attention now is on finalizing details for the return of the hugely influential Coachella festival in 2022 — after an excruciating delay of three years since its 20th anniversary in 2019. He co-founded the festival with his late partner, Rick Van Santen, and retains half-ownership with AEG. Looking even further ahead, he was ready to confirm something else: reclusive R&B visionary Frank Ocean will return as a headliner, but not until the 2023 festival.

Usually, they would never reveal a headliner so far in advance and a leak of this sorts would cause intense investigation, but Tollett feels fans need reassurance on the future. If there was anything to get people hyped for a future festival, Frank Ocean coming out of hiding to perform will do it. The possibility of new music is also a nice thought for fans and reassurance things are getting back to normal.