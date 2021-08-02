Bossip Video

The head ‘hottie’ has something to say about Black-owned ‘blogs.’

Megan Thee Stallion seems to be fed up with the alleged lack of support she feels she’s getting from “Black blogs,” airing out her frustrations on Twitter over the weekend. The “Thot Sh*t” rapper sent out a few late-night tweets shaming blogs after she seemed to have a great day, career-wise.

Just a few hours before sharing her frustrations, Megan brought out tens of thousands of hottie to see her perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Meg shared a clip from the show, amazed by all of the hottie support writing,

“Over 180,000 HOTTIES!!! They said we had thee biggest crowd of Lollapalooza so far !!! Thank you Chicago.”

The appreciative performer gained millions of views and tons of comments in support of her show, but something must’ve triggered her according to her tweets.

Meg wrote in the wee hours of the night:

“Black ran blogs talk the most sh*t abt me … but protect black women tho. Like don’t post me and gaslight… weirdo.”

Fans of the star flooded the replies with speculation over what she was referring to, however Meg never clarified her words. She did respond to a fan who suggest she not be upset.

“It don’t get to me it’s just…. Weird”

There’s lots of speculation around the tweets, but they appear to be connected to the shooting incident involving Meg and singer Tory Lanez. Back in October, the New York Times published an opinion piece by Thee Stallion, where she stressed the importance of protecting Black women. In the article, Meg expressed she wasn’t afraid of the criticism she received by emphasizing who little Black women we believed when they’ve come forward with stories of abuse and misogyny.

While we truly have no idea why she’s upset, some fans reacted strongly. Scroll down to see the opinions.

What are YOUR thoughts on this?