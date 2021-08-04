Bossip Video

Big Sean is getting lots of BIG boy attention on Twitter this week. First, the “Detroit 2” rapper revealed he grew two inches in height, raising the brows from women with a preference for men over 5’6″ and now he’s seemingly thirst-trapping with his healthy hair follicles.

Last night, a video of Big Sean showing off his illustrious, kinky0coily afro went viral after fans were pointing out his beauty. The rapper originally shared the video selfie to his IG feed but it’s quickly gone viral because fans are expressing their lust for Sean. Sean simply shared the unsuspecting thirst trap with the caption:

“Black Hair = Magic”

Does he look smashing to YOU?

Last we checked, Big Sean, 33, is still in a relationship with singer and collaborator Jhene Aiko, but that didn’t stop the steamy tweets. Lots of folks complimented Sean on his glow-up, shooting hilarious shots at him. One Twitter user posted, “Big Sean DM me it’s an emergency. Now, what kind of emergency could she be having??? Hilarious!

Even more tweets went off with folks singing Sean’s praises and trying to grab his attention. Scroll down to see them!

The thirst is REAL! The last time we saw this much Big Sean lust was when he made THAT “9-times” reveal about his sweetie, Jhene. More on that here.

Are YOU feeling Big Sean’s long hair glow-up?