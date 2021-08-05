Bossip Video

Apple Music and Kanye West team up for a behind-the-scenes live streaming to countdown to the official release of DONDA.

Tonight, Kanye West is supposed to release his 10th album and dedication to his late mother, Donda West. The album was premiered two weeks ago at the Mercedes Benz Stadium and though many thought it would release that night, it didn’t, and set off the most interesting rollout of recent times.

Kanye still hasn’t released the album and opted to live in the Mercedes Benz Dome until the album is complete. While everyone is betting the project still won’t release, Kanye opted to prove he’s hard at work, according to Variety.

“In the wee hours of Thursday, Apple Music launched a livestream via an in-app takeover before Kanye West’s second livestream of his delayed new album, “Donda,” again at Mercedes Stadium in Atlanta.” “The livestream is somewhat reminiscent of Frank Ocean’s similar “event” on the service in advance of his “Endless” album five years ago, where fans found themselves watching virtually nothing for long stretches of time.” “As Apple Music has explained, audio for the stream has been “intentionally muted,” at least for the moment. How long fans can expect to be deprived of hearing the tantalizing sounds of West doing push-ups remains to be seen.”

Whatever Kanye is planning is sure to gather attention and as far as the music is concerned, it seems he’s making some of the best he’s put out in recent times. The stars are showing up and positing their arrivals in Atlanta and the second DONDA event starts at 9:30 EST. Hopefully, DONDA actually releases tonight, but if not, the world will be ready for the next chapter of this album release.