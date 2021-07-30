Bossip Video

Kanye West is reportedly running back his listening session at the same location to debut the finished product.

Kanye West is underway rolling out his 10th studio album and the wildest part of the whole thing is that he hasn’t said a word or shown his face this whole time.

Last week, he premiered the album dedicated to and named after his mother Dr. Donda West. At the listening session, Ye played records featuring Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Travis Scott, Vory, Pusha-T, and others. Since that night, Kanye hasn’t left the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, even canceling a performance at Rolling Loud to stay at the dome and finish his album. He is reportedly paying $50,000 a night to stay at the venue and to make it his own personal studio.

Now, according to TMZ, he wants to invite friends and fans back into his part-time home to hear the finished product.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Yeezy and his production team locked down Aug. 5 at MBS for another “Donda” album release on the eve of the album drop. We’re told stadium employees have been hired on … and plan to work it the same as last week. However, we’re told Kanye and co. are working to figure out how to make this experience different from the first, which as we first reported, broke the Apple Music Global Livestream record with 3.3 million viewers. Our sources say CAA and Live Nation are putting pressure on Ye and his production company to make the second “Donda” event different … because some fear it won’t be easy to sell tickets in the same market if this show’s a carbon copy of the first.

We all know Kanye is a set design master from his Life Of Pablo stage to the stage for DMX’s home going, it should be easy for him to cook up something new. The rumors suggest he will take a page from himself for his Yeezy Season 3 listening session and debut his upcoming GAP collection along with it.

Either way, if you think we are going to pack out the Benz dome to hear the same album again, you’d be absolutely correct.