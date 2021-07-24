Bossip Video

Before we get into the news about Kanye West’s tenth studio album, DONDA, not dropping on time, can someone please tell us why Justin LaBoy is serving as Yee’s PR spokesperson? Questions that seriously need answers. How did we get here?

Okay now back to the topic at hand! Kanye West promised us an amazing album on Friday, July 23rd at 12:00 AM. He threw an incredible, “you just had to be there” listening event that was live-streamed from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium Thursday night. He sold merch priced at $120 that sold out in minutes of the arena doors opening. He had all of Atlanta, including A-list celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Jessie Williams, Chris Tucker and more in the building to listen. Lastly, Kanye West received his own day in the city of Atlanta and honors for his late mother Donda. So, it’s safe to say that the anticipation for the album was and still is at an all time high.

Now, everyone wants to know where the hell the album is and how they can get their hands on it. Leave it to Instagram personality, Justin LaBoy to provide us with an update! In a post shared to social media, the meme God announced that the album has been pushed back a couple of weeks, and is set to arrive on August 6th. Makes you wonder is that August 6th of 2021 or another year? You never really know with these guys.

If Justin LaBoy wasn’t already social media famous he certainly is now with fans chiming in on Twitter about his new position as PR for Yeezus, and making his name a now trending topic.

Seems as though Kanye West’s plan of having Justin come on board to help promote the album is working in his favor. However, there hasn’t been any official confirmation from Kanye himself. On the other hand, LaBoy seems like a trust worthy source seeing that he and 2x NBA Champion Kevin Durant, were treated to a play-through of the album last week, ahead of the public event in Atlanta.

Before the listening event, Kanye West teased a new track titled “No Child Left Behind”, as the soundtrack to a Beats ad starring America’s fastest woman, Sha’Carri Richardson. At the listening party he didn’t utter a word, he simply walked around the stage while playing tracks featuring some of the hottest rappers in the game right now. Collaborations included Travis Scott, Pusha-T, Lil Baby, Baby Keem, Jeremih, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, Pop Smoke and a much needed reunion with Jay-Z.

Who actually knows when the album will be finished, maybe he’ll pull a Beyoncé and surprise us by randomly dropping it before August 6th! Don’t get your hopes up though, in the meantime check in with Justin LaBoy and his updates on what’s happening with “DONDA” the album #respectfully.

Are you excited for the album or has your excitement died down? Which track are you looking forward to hearing? Let us know in the comments below!