Jen Shah apparently isn’t the only one having legal trouble on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, someone who accused her of “smelling like hospital” is also in hot water.

As previously reported season two of the Bravo show will show the moment when Jen Shah suddenly rushes off a bus heading towards a cast trip before feds “swarm” the transportation vehicle looking for the reality star who’s facing federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, and conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection with a massive multi-year telemarketing scam.

After being arrested, Jen’s out on bail and maintaining her innocence.

Now one of her castmates that she previously feuded with is having an issue with the law.

E! Online reports that Pentecostal Pastor Mary Cosby was recently charged with unlawfully providing shelter to a runaway and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to official court documents pulled by the outlet, on June 28, Mary pleaded not guilty to both misdemeanor counts and has been ordered to appear in court for a pre-trial conference on Aug. 12. As of press time, she does not have a lawyer.

“Mary is saddened that she was dragged into another family’s domestic situation,” a rep for the Bravo star shared with E! News on Aug. 5, “but is confident that this misunderstanding will be cleared up soon.”

Mary’s alleged offense took place on April 8, 2021, and it’s unclear if Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s cameras captured the situation for its upcoming second season.

If the cameras DID capture Mary’s legal woes, it will make for even more drama set to play out on the show’s sophomore season.

Mary recently made headlines when she called out her now ex-friend/fellow castmate Heather Gay and labeled her “racist” and a “Karen.”

“If you want to know why I Blocked Heather Gay is [sic] because Heather Gay is a racist! … LETS SPEAK TRUTH!!” she posted on Instagram. “If you want my Truth ask me! I never did anything to #heather.. She’s a #karen if your not [sic] African American then you will not know! I speak Truth! I don’t tolerate haters! I would have never said anything if she would have #keepyourmouthshut.”

This of course comes after Mary was accused of saying that she was “scared of black men who hang outside of 7-11.”

“I’m black. My son is black,” said Mary, who’s married to her step-grandfather, while refuting the rumor.

