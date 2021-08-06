Messy Baby Daddies: Apryl Jones Alleges Omarion Won’t Stop Serving Her Papers YEARS After Split

Chiiiile, why?

It’s been YEARS since former reality tv couple Omarion and Apryl Jones have been in a relationship, but these two still have co-parenting beef according to Apryl herself.

The mother, who has a huge Instagram following with over 2.9 million folks watching, went on IG live and revealed some seemingly harsh truths about the dynamic between her and Omarion. Apryl said the singer is STILL serving her with papers often, which made her visibly frustrated while explaining. Apryl never clarified to listeners what exactly is being served, but she did explain that she is “tired” and would preferably “like for it to stop.”

“We haven’t been together in six years, SIX…and I’m always getting served. So I don’t know what the probelm is.”

Yiiikes! Hit play to hear it.

Previously, Apryl, who split with Omarion in 2015, spoke with MadameNoire and revealed it was his management team’s idea for them to do reality TV together as a couple.

“His management thought it would be good for him to show who he was and his life because there were gay rumors. So to show he was in a relationship with a woman and having kids and all that, they thought it would be great.”

Are YOU shocked that these two still aren’t on the same page?