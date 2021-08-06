Bossip Video

A Capital City wordsmith/cannabis connoisseur is delivering a highly anticipated single with gritty, homegrown visuals to match.

Grammy-nominated rapper/songwriter Beau Young Prince has a new TK-produced single “400 Gas” that he says will give stans the “feel-good” bop they’ve been waiting for while intro’ing new listeners to the artist who’s one of Washington D.C.’s risings greats.

“I wanted to make something that hit real hard and that I could perform on the road,” said Beau Young Prince in a statement. “It’s relatable and if you like to roll up like me, then you know what I mean when I say ‘I just spent 400 on some gas,’ it’s not to be taken literal, but the listeners feel me. […] “When you tour 22 cities back to back and get a crazy reaction from fans every night, you know you got a special one. It’s like the people chose 400 Gas.”

For the accompanying “400 Gas” video, the rapper steps into the director’s chair for the visuals as “Beau Tarantino” and takes viewers along for the ride of his new musical journey.

In it, you’ll take a hazy trip through his native D.C. streets and hideouts influenced by the worlds of “The Matrix” and “Fargo” all through the lens of BYP. It also features groovy girls, retro cars, and premium gas.

Prior to releasing his latest video, BYP went 2X platinum via his immensely extensive catalog that includes song placements in monumental television and film projects including “Spiderman: Into The Spiderverse”, “The Hate You Give”, and most recently “Coming 2 America.”

He boasts 300 million total streams and 300,000 monthly Spotify listeners for his soul-infused content. In addition to being a rhyme slinger, he’s an open advocate of cannabis culture who successfully launched his “Half & Half” strand in 2021.

Reps for the rapper note that the release of “400 Gas” marks the emcee’s “resurgence to the game as an Independent artist, cleaving his way to legendary status — by any means necessary.”

Are you ready to see more from Beau Young Prince?