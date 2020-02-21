Desus & Mero Take A Tour Of Washington D.C. With Rep. Maxine Waters [Video]

Desus & Mero Visit Rep. Maxine Waters In Washington D.C.

Even though Desus and Mero are known for their New York roots, they’re always willing to travel to visit someone whose really worth it: and that’s exactly what happened on the latest episode of their late night show.

On Thursday’s episode, Desus & Mero went down to DC to speak with U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters about her illustrious career in government and how she became America’s auntie. Check out the full interview down below to see for yourself: