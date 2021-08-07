Bossip Video

Jessie J has issued a (weird) apology after Nicki Minaj set the record straight regarding their 2014 collaboration with Ariana Grande, “Bang Bang.”

This whole saga started during a recent Glamour interview, in which Jessie J explained her version of the origin story for “Bang Bang.” According to the singer, Nicki Minaj heard the song one day in the studio and asked to be on it, and thus, a collaboration was born.

“‘Bang Bang’ was a song that already existed. I didn’t write ‘Bang Bang.’ Max Martin wrote ‘Bang Bang,’ and Ariana had been played it, I’d been played it, and we both loved it,” Jessie J told the magazine. “We just said, ‘Why don’t we both do it?’ So Ariana stayed on the second verse, I recorded the first verse, and then Nicki was played it in the studio and was like, ‘I’ve got to jump on this.’ We didn’t go to her and ask; she wanted to do it.”

In reality, the music industry is a lot more calculated than that, and Minaj was actually approached by her record label and paid to be featured on the song. She tweeted out a correction after seeing Jessie J’s story making its way around.

“Babe @JessieJ I didn’t hear the song & ask 2get on it. The label asked me2get on it & paid me,” the rapper tweeted on Thursday. “How would I have heard the song? chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile? This was said by another artist recently as well. Yallgotta stop LoveU.” While some people were upset at Nicki’s perceived harshness here, since Jessie J was clearly trying to hype her up, she was simply setting the record straight, even going on to admit she would have loved to be on another of Jessie’s songs, “Do It Like a Dude.” “I would’ve gotten on that 1 for some pickle juice,” she joked. Following some memes from Barbz for a good 24 hours, Jessie J took to Instagram to respond, posting an…..interesting video her her “being herself” because she respects the fact that Minaj is always herself. “This is a video of me back in 2015 on stage taking the piss out of myself which is basically an hour of my set 🥲 It was made into a meme about 2 weeks ago. Is that what this is really about?” she asked in her caption. “And where this weird energy between us began? Or maybe it was when you used me as a stair rail at the AMAs. That was also funny af 😂.” She continued to apologize for getting the story wrong, calling herself naive for believing her label’s story about Nicki wanting to hop on the song. “I’m sorry I got the story wrong all these years, I was told you heard the song and wanted to be on it by someone clearly gassing me up at the label. (Bless them and my naive ass) Thank you for clarifying I was wrong on that and Do it like dude 😂 Told me huh,” she concluded. She went on to ask for dinner to celebrate “Bang Bang”s 7 year anniversary, realizing that’s probably never gonna happen. “Should we all go for dinner? No… Probably not right.. Too soon?” she wrote. “Bang bang part two?… No…. Ok got it. Do it like a dude remix? Ok. I’ll stop.”

While these two probably aren’t going out to dinner any time soon, it seems like this clarification was just that, and there are no hard feelings either way.