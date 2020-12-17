“Is Jamal Coming?“ Well, apparently he’s here.

Christ has been called and receipts have been resurrected (again) regarding a Bravo show. New Birth Missionary Baptist Church head Jamal Bryant, who Monique Samuels called “Pastor Holy Whore” at The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion is issuing a messy response to the reality TV show’s drama.

As previously reported Monique went viral after shading Gizelle Bryant with a binder full of “receipts” alleging that her relationship with the Pastor is fake. Mo exposed text messages allegedly between the Pastor and his real girlfriend and Gizelle begrudgingly confirmed that the number in the texts belonged to Jamal. She then looked dejected as she confirmed that he wouldn’t be in attendance at the reunion.

Now it looks like the Pastor’s finally in attendance, on the Internet at least, and he’s defending himself.

After at first saying on social media that he was “unbothered” by Monique’s accusations, Pastor Jamal Bryant responded with a looooong Instagram Live and a binder of his own that he dubbed a “cash register.”

“Let me say to you I have been delayed trying to honor the wishes of Gizelle who asked me not to respond not to say anything,” said the Pastor. “I thought it prudent that I not remain silent so that my silence will not be confused with consent.”

He added that his Live will not be an apology/confession or “asking for anybody’s forgiveness”, but a way to provide clarity.

The clergy member noted that he’s long been against reality TV because he “doesn’t think that it represents the best of who we are” but agreed to appear on RHOP as part of “baby steps of reconciliation” with Gizelle. He’s now changed his mind and “won’t appear on #RHOP ever again.”

The Live later got especially juicy when Jamal brought up Monique Samuels’s binder and the text message receipts she read at the reunion.

“You can’t bring me receipts if I got the cash register,” said Bryant. He then delved into the story of the woman whose texts were sent to Monique. According to the Pastor, they’re from a woman in New York he dated while single.

“In case you all missed it I’ve been divorced for 11 years and single people date,” said Bryant. “Nothing immoral, illegal or unethical took place, it did not work out. I’m not married i’m not engaged, you can’t have a mistress while you’re single.”

After addressing the breakup with the woman, he addressed Monique Samuels directly noting that they’ve never met in person before denying sleeping with women in his congregation.

