‘The Evidence Is Undisputed’ TX Appeals Court Upholds Murder Conviction For Killer Cop Amber Guyger Who Shot Botham Jean

Girl, go directly to hell. Do not pass Go. Do not collect $200.

According to AP, Amber Guyger, the killer cop who fatally shot Botham Jean, days behind bars will last a lot longer since her recent day in court Thursday.

A three-judge panel in the Fifth District of Texas heard Guyger’s appeal and ruled that there was sufficient evidence for the jury’s guilty verdict. Jurors in the trial fell so hard for the blonde hair and White Tears that they only gave her a measly 10-year sentence for shooting her neighbor Botham in cold blood. It’s a disgustingly light slap on the wrist, but The Court of Appeals upheld her conviction.

The incompetent killer cop claimed she mistakenly entered Jean’s neighboring apartment instead of her own and thought the 26-year-old accountant eating ice cream was somehow a dangerous intruder. Her lawyers argued unlawfully entering Jean’s home was a reasonable mistake, so shooting to kill a Black man minding his own business should be chalked up to negligence. The panel of judges saw through the rancid racist’s pathetic excuses.

“That she was mistaken as to Jean’s status as a resident in his own apartment or a burglar in hers does not change her mental state from intentional or knowing to criminally negligent,” the judges concluded in their 23-page opinion. “We decline to rely on Guyger’s misperception of the circumstances leading to her mistaken beliefs as a basis to reform the jury’s verdict in light of the direct evidence of her intent to kill.”

Guyger still has a few more chances to weasel her way out of serving her extremely short time in prison. She’ll be eligible for parole in 2024 under her current sentence. Her defense attorneys can still ask the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to overturn her conviction.

*Sigh*

The last thing we need is another violent racist roaming freely without consequences.