Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion saw amazing success with their first collaboration, “WAP,” and now, they’re ready to do it all over again.

The Grammy-winning rappers took to Twitter over the weekend to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their polarizing collaboration, which has been getting a lot of attention–both negative and positive–for the last 365 days.

“Wow I can’t believe wappity WAP turned one today,” Cardi wrote about the song’s anniversary. “It don’t even feel like it. What a record! @theestallion we should do it again sometime.”

Meg responded by thanking the Bronx native for inviting her on the track before expressing her desire to reconnect sometime soon to make another record.

“Happy WAPIVERSARY 😛,” Megan tweeted. “Thank you for having me. I think the people deserve another collab 🥰😌.”

Much like everything else in the modern world of entertainment, “WAP” and its music video became a point of contention among political parties, with conservatives constantly complaining about how raunchy it is–especially when Cardi and Meg performed it together at The GRAMMYs earlier this year.

Despite all of the controversy surrounding it, the track turned out to be one of 2020’s biggest hits, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, going six times platinum, and securing multiple awards.