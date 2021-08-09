Bossip Video

A church in Jacksonville, Florida opens a vaccination clinic after 6 members die from COVID-19 in 10 days.

In some way, shape, or form, everyone has been impacted by COVID-19. Some people have lost jobs, family members, and even normal life as they know it. With vaccines available, the hill we still have to climb is misinformation and getting people to understand the facts that will help make the best decision for them. While we know the vaccine in 99% of cases will stop hospitalization and death, that’s still not enough for some people, and some folks are still resistant to getting the shot.

According to Complex, a church in Jacksonville, Florida lost 6 members to COVID-19 in just 10 days, prompting a swift reaction.

A church in Florida decided to host a vaccination clinic after six members died from COVID-19 within two weeks. Pastor George Davis at Impact Church in Jacksonville, who said every member who died was unvaccinated, also noted that 15-20 church members were in the hospital with COVID and 10 others were fighting it from their homes, according to WJXT. “It’s pain,” Davis told the station. “These are actual people that I know, that I have pastored. One 24-year-old kid, I’ve known him since he was a toddler.” Davis added that “we aren’t just going to be praying” after the multiple churchgoers died, as he was inspired to host the free clinic on Sunday. The event, which offered Pfizer vaccinations, was in partnership with health officials from the University of Florida Health and offered medical educators for those who still had questions about vaccines or COVID-19. The church previously held a March clinic where 800 members were vaccinated.

COVID-19 is still not under control and hospital beds are starting to fill up again thanks to the Delta variant. Florida is one of the most ravaged places and hopefully, the vaccination clinic can help as many as possible.

If you want to get vaccinated, you can visit your local Walgreens, Walmart and CVS just to name a few.