What was DaReason??

DaBaby after he saw that there was an apology uploaded on his instagram account: pic.twitter.com/iQ0D862iyY — Bleray (@T435ON) August 9, 2021

DaLonger this saga drags on, DaWorse it gets for DaBaby who added another ‘L’ to his growing collection after taking down his microwave apology for homophobic comments at Rolling Loud that set off spicy backlash across the internet.

Since then, he’s lost countless bags while failing to show remorse and understanding as evidenced by his questionable apology where he strangely shaded people who were “working against him” instead of schooling him on the error of his ways.

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes,” DaPublicist he wrote. As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging.” “I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made,” he wrote. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless.”

To date, he’s been dropped from Lollapalooza, Day N Vegas, the UK’s Parklife festival, and Governor’s Ball while pretending that wasn’t losing heavy bags by the hour. Now we can officially add Music Midtown, Austin City Limits, and iHeart Radio Fest to dacancellation list.

DaBaby will no longer be performing at Midtown Music Festival. Lineup update coming soon. pic.twitter.com/ZBZGwda4rw — Music Midtown (@MusicMidtown) August 3, 2021

DaBaby will no longer be performing at Austin City Limits Music Festival — lineup update coming soon. pic.twitter.com/jAYfdJFxJf — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) August 3, 2021

In a statement confirmed to Rolling Stone, iHeartRadio Fest said, “DaBaby will no longer be performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Stage.” https://t.co/TXMDWz6nws — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 3, 2021

What do you think happens next in DaSaga? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over DaBaby taking down the apology on the flip.