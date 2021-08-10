Bossip Video

T.I. and Tiny Harris were feeling extra frisky while celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary recently. So much so that Tiny’s rapper hubby couldn’t keep his tongue in his mouth, to the dismay of IG viewers.

The video of Tip making his tongue dance on Tiny’s skin was first shared in a celebratory post from Tiny, wishing her spouse a sweet 11th anniversary and sharing some moments from their time together in Amsterdam last week. In the caption, Tiny wrote:

Finally doing a Amsterdam dump.. It was the most amazing trip for our 11th year anniversary! Big Thank You to my agent @realnickroses who wears a lot of hats with me! He made sure this trip was one to remember. Also @laetitiabeyina she kept my makeup & hair on point!! @eclass1982 she assisted us along wit #Joc. We turnt up‼️ Thank you!! Also #Caroline was the highlight of our trip! She was EVERYTHING!🥰 #AllForMyMan #Amsterdam2021 #11yrsncounting

A very sweet dedication, right??? It was the last slide in the post, however, that had folks asking “whyyyy would she post this?”

In the clip, T.I. is trying to get some tongue action from his wife who seems to resist wanting his slobber on her face. He then asks, “why are you resisting?” The clip sparked some interesting comments after it was reshared to OnSite’s IG page.

“He wasn’t showing her this much love before their allegations,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “She knows he’s faking that’s why she acting like that.“

Yikes! Over 600 comments poured in on the post, mostly with folks feeling taken aback by the clip, given that the couple is facing a number of sexual assault allegations.

Do YOU think T.I. is simply showing his wife affection here or is he putting on a show?