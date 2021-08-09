Bossip Video

Sweet matrimony-dom.

Love is still in the air for T.I. and Tiny, who’ve had quite the rough year after making headlines amid allegations of sexual assault and drugging.

Both Tip and Tiny have seemingly been carrying on as “normal” as possible while celebrating their 11 years married this week. For the occasion, Tiny whisked her sweetie away to Amsterdam. She kicked off the surprise with what appeared to be a lavish and huge honeymoon suite complete with a private chef and a fancy violinist.

Fast forward to today, Tip returned the love to Tiny by gifting her a brand new Maybach truck. Super fancy!

Tip shared the moment he surprised his wife of 11 years with the luxury car to Instagram, writing:

“Feeling a lil rich this week…..Happy 11th Anniversary Mrs H.”

Very rich indeed! Tiny seemed smitten by the surprise, eager to jump inside and feel the luxury materials.

You can take a look at Tiny’s reaction to her new car below.

In related news, Tip’s executively produced “Family Hustle” franchise had been put on pause reportedly in response to sex assault allegations, but is it a permanent wrap on the TV show?

T.I. and Tiny’s daughter Zonnique appears to think so. Zonnique playfully pleaded with VH1 to hand over footage of her pregnancy as if it would never see the light of day.