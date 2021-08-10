“The past is the past. I feel many aspects of that younger, less evolved Beyoncé could never f*** with the woman I am today. Haaa!”



Giddy up, BeyHive your Queen has arrived!

Beyoncé is covering Harper’s BAZAAR’s September ‘Icons Issue’ and doing so in extravagant IVY Park Rodeo riddled fashion. The icon, 39, chatted with the mag about “listening to her voice alone” ahead of her milestone 40th birthday, parenting to nine-year-old Blue Ivy and four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, and privacy.

According to Bey, she intentionally sets boundaries between her stage persona and her personal life and there’s a Zodiac reason why the “Internet Therapists”, “Comment Critics” and “Experts WIth No Expertise” don’t see certain things.

“We live in a world with few boundaries and a lot of access. There are so many internet therapists, comment critics, and experts with no expertise. Our reality can be warped because it’s based on a personalized algorithm. It shows us whatever truths we are searching for, and that’s dangerous. We can create our own false reality when we’re not fed a balance of what’s truly going on in the world. It’s easy to forget that there’s still so much to discover outside of our phones. I’m grateful I have the ability to choose what I want to share. One day I decided I wanted to be like Sade and Prince. I wanted the focus to be on my music, because if my art isn’t strong enough or meaningful enough to keep people interested and inspired, then I’m in the wrong business. My music, my films, my art, my message—that should be enough. In this business, so much of your life does not belong to you unless you fight for it. I’ve fought to protect my sanity and my privacy because the quality of my life depended on it. A lot of who I am is reserved for the people I love and trust. Those who don’t know me and have never met me might interpret that as being closed off. Trust, the reason those folks don’t see certain things about me is because my Virgo a** does not want them to see it….It’s not because it doesn’t exist!”

One time for the Virgos!

The Houstonian/yeehaw agenda aficionado also detailed to Harper’s BAZAAR the inspiration behind her new IVY PARK collection and noted that it’s aligned with celebrating the overlooked history of the American Black cowboy.

The cowboys who were discriminated against and often given the worst, most temperamental horses to work with, formed the Soul Circuit and performed in Black rodeos. This new collection is apparently honoring them and will include kid sizes.

“This collection is a mixture of my childhood growing up in Texas and a bit of American history. I grew up going to the Houston rodeo every year. It was this amazing diverse and multicultural experience where there was something for every member of the family, including great performances, Houston-style fried Snickers, and fried turkey legs.” […] We were inspired by the culture and swag of the Houston rodeo. We combined classic elements with the athleticwear of IVY PARK x adidas, adding our own spin, monogrammed denim, chaps, and cowhide. I’m excited that IVY PARK x adidas will now feature kids’ clothing with this drop. On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits. My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we’d find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match. So, it is a natural progression for IVY PARK to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children’s sizing.”

She also gave a special shoutout to her besties Kelly and Michelle and her little sis Solo, “the dopest person she knows.”

“My closest friends are brilliant women who run companies, are entrepreneurs, mothers, wives, and close family. Kelly [Rowland] and Michelle [Williams] are still my best friends. I gravitate toward strong, grounded women like my incredible sister, Solange. She is full of wisdom, and she is the dopest person I know.”

Bey is clearly unapologetically telling her own story in her own words.

She also spoke to the publication about a proud mama moment between her and Blue Ivy, hit the flip for that.