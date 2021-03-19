Bossip Video

Blue Ivy stunts for social media rocking the crown that belonged to Biggie Smalls, which sold at an auction for $500K while drinking juice out of her first Grammy Award.

This past Sunday night was the official broadcast of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. Before the main broadcast even started, the Carter family had already won an award and placed their names in the history books. Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl” from The Lion King: The Gift album won the award for Best Music Video, and since Blue Ivy sings the outro, she became a Grammy winner as well. Not just any Grammy winner, but the second youngest person to ever win the prestigious award.

What better way to celebrate than to hit the Instagram timeline sporting Biggie Smalls’ crown using the Grammy as a sippy cup…can she get any cooler? The crown she is wearing was sold at an auction for almost $500K and now we know who the lucky bidder is.

This is just a highlight from Blue Ivy’s impressive winning streak over the last year. The 9-year-old star appeared in her mom’s campaign for IVY PARK’S recent collaboration with Adidas and last year Blue won her first BET Award for “Brown Skin Girl.”

Back in November of last year, Blue lent her voice to Matthew A. Cherry’s Oscar-winning short film “Hair Love” as a narrator.

This was Blue’s first Grammy and surely it won’t be her last. Her mother, Queen Bey, also made history that night, becoming the most awarded female artist and singer in the show’s history. Greatness runs in the family, so this is no surprise and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for the Carter Family, who always raises the bar, and we know one thing is for sure. Whether she’s on set with her superstar mom or going toe to toe with Tyler Perry in an art bidding war, Blue will always reign supreme.