“Da Brat Loves Judy” Exclusive: Brat Makes It Known — She Wants To Be Judy’s Highest Priority! [VIDEO]

Did you catch the premiere of “Da Brat Loves Judy” last week?

In case you missed it, the new WeTV docuseries features legendary rapper Da Brat and her multi-millionaire CEO girlfriend, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart. She show pulls the curtain back to offer an unprecedented, never-before-seen look at their extravagant world. Pending nuptials are on the horizon, but debt, familial burdens, and stresses within their home shine a light on serious issues just below the surface. As the powerhouse couple navigates a new life together, parents and friends invade their love nest, calling into question the expectations they have for one another in a relationship.

We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip from this Thursday’s episode for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, we see Da Brat returning home from work, seeking a little TLC from her lady. Unfortunately Judy is a little distracted with work. Check out the clip below:





Play



LOL kinda looks like Da Brat lives up to her nickname when it comes to relationships. Do you think Judy needs to make more time for her?

Here’s what else to expect from this week’s episode:

Brat and Judy’s relationship begins to crack when Brat’s friends Montana and Rhonda face divorce. Brat plans a surprise, and Judy drops a bomb that Deja’s moving in. With a secret proposal underway, Judy worries she bit off more than she can chew.

BRAT LOVES JUDY – New Episode Airs Thursday, August 12 at 9 PM ET on WeTV

Will you be watching?